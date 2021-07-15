Ranbir kapoor clicked photo of alia bhatt arjun kapoor does funny comment | This special person became Alia Bhatt’s photographer! Arjun Kapoor told the name in gesture gestures

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is less active on social media nowadays, but whenever she shares a photo or video, she remains special. Fans lavish their love on these pictures. Once again Alia has posted a stunning picture. After seeing this post, fans and social media users are missing Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia shared a beautiful picture

By the way, Alia Bhatt is quite outspoken and she remains in discussions about her personal life as well. This picture of Alia is also being discussed a lot. Sharing this picture, Alia wrote in a special caption, ‘All I need is the sunset and you… to take a photo.’

Ranbir Kapoor clicked picture

As soon as the picture surfaced, the fans of Alia Bhatt started speculating that this picture was clicked by Ranbir Kapoor. At the same time, Arjun Kapoor’s funny comment on this picture is also pointing in this direction. Arjun wrote in the comment, ‘This expensive photographer should be used more.’ More than 50 answers have come on Arjun’s comment, on which people are writing Ranbir Kapoor’s name.

Will be seen in many films

This picture of Alia Bhatt is a beautiful landscape, in which she is seen looking at the setting sun. Also, there are clouds in the sky. Talking about the upcoming films, his account includes ‘RRR’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Brahmastra’ as well as ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rani Ki Love Story’. Along with this, Alia has also started the shoot of ‘Darlings’.

