Ranbir Kapoor crushes his English teacher: Ranbir Kapoor Childhood Crush: Ranbir Kapoor fell in love with his English teacher in the second grade.

Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, has a very good female fan following. It’s the crush of all girls. But did you know that there was a time when Ranbir Kapoor was in love with someone. This was revealed by the actor himself. One of his throwback videos is going viral.

An old video of Ranbir Kapoor is going viral on social media. In this video, Ranbir Kapoor says, ‘When I was in second class, I fell in love with an English teacher. In my school, all the teachers were wearing sari and the professor was wearing pants, shirt and tie. I had an English teacher who wore a skirt. Her name was Mrs. John. I remember when we would sit and she would sit behind the table. I would go to the table and sit on my knees and watch his feet. I have fallen in love with him ever since. That’s why he called my mother to school.



Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had arrived in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma tells Riddhima, “We heard the news that Riddhima, when you were studying in London, Ranbir used to pick up a lot of things and give them to his friends.” Riddhima said, ‘When I came back from London on holiday, his (Ranbir Kapoor) girlfriend came home. He was wearing a top. Seeing him, I said to myself that I was not getting this top. I found out later that he used to take my things out and give them to her.

Speaking of work front, Ranbir Kapoor last appeared in the film ‘Sanju’ in 2018. Now Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in untitled films like ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Shamshera’, ‘Animal’ and ‘Love Ranjan’. Let us know that he will be sharing screen space with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the first time in the movie ‘Brahmastra’.