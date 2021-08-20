Ranbir Kapoor insults photographers: Ranbir Kapoor’s shocking behavior makes him insulting as he is surrounded by photographers Watch the video
Ranbir Kapoor insults paparazzi: Ranbir gets insults from paparazzi
While celebrities often try to win the hearts of their fans in front of paparazzi cameras with their loving style, sometimes these celebrities get confused. A similar video of Kapil Sharma went viral, showing him walking out in a wheelchair at the airport.
Kapil was not in a good mood in this video. He was very angry when he saw the photographers and Kapil said – let’s all get out of here. Not only that, Kapil had used the word ‘Ullu Ke Patha’, after which people trolled him a lot on video.
Ranbir Kapoor was insulted when he was surrounded by photographers
#Ranbir #Kapoor #insults #photographers #Ranbir #Kapoors #shocking #behavior #insulting #surrounded #photographers #Watch #video
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.