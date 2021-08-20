Ranbir Kapoor insults photographers: Ranbir Kapoor’s shocking behavior makes him insulting as he is surrounded by photographers Watch the video

Many a times their own fans turn to hate when they see stars doing something in front of the camera in real life, touching people’s hearts with their personalities on screen. Something similar happened with Ranbir Kapoor, in which swearing came out of his mouth as soon as he came in front of the camera.

This video of Ranbir Kapoor is going viral on the internet. It is said that Ranbir had reached Bandra to meet a friend. As usual the paparazzi were already there to cover their stars. But here he was captured on camera, which no one could have imagined. Although the abuse from Ranbir Kapoor’s mouth is covered by the sound of a beep, in this video it can be seen how he goes on ignoring the paparazzi.



Ranbir Kapoor insults paparazzi: Ranbir gets insults from paparazzi

While celebrities often try to win the hearts of their fans in front of paparazzi cameras with their loving style, sometimes these celebrities get confused. A similar video of Kapil Sharma went viral, showing him walking out in a wheelchair at the airport.



Kapil was not in a good mood in this video. He was very angry when he saw the photographers and Kapil said – let’s all get out of here. Not only that, Kapil had used the word ‘Ullu Ke Patha’, after which people trolled him a lot on video.

