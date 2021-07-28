Ranbir Kapoor is in a relationship with his ‘friend’s wife’!

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is called Chocolate Boy. He has dated many heroines. However, his name has been associated with Alia Bhatt for a long time. The two are often spotted together. Earlier, both used to avoid appearing in front of the media but now they are seen hand in hand. Alia also keeps on expressing her love for Ranbir on social media. It is also being said that both can get married by the end of this year. Alia is very much liked by Ranbir Kapoor’s family.

Before Alia, Ranbir has dated Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Both loved Ranbir very much but things did not work out. However, few people would know that Ranbir has already dated his friend’s wife. Actually, Ranbir was in a relationship with Avantika Malika at one point of time. Avantika later became the wife of Aamir Khan’s nephew and actor Imran Khan. However, now there are reports of their separation. It is being said that both are living separately since 2019.

Ranbir and Imran also share a good friendship. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Avantika Malik were in a relationship for 5 years. It is a matter of those days when Ranbir did not enter films. He had a huge crush on Avantika. He was so fond of her that he used to visit her frequently on the sets of her show ‘Just Mohabbat’. After which both of them dated for five years. But then for some reason the breakup happened. However, even after the breakup, the friendship between the two remained intact.

After the breakup with Ranbir, Avantika met Imran Khan. The two dated each other for eight years and then got married in the year 2011. Both have a daughter. However, both are living separately now. At the same time, after Avantika, Ranbir dated Deepika Padukone. Deepika also got RK’s name tattooed on her neck. But after some time both of them broke up. After this Ranbir had an affair with Katrina Kaif. The two dated for six years but then parted ways.

