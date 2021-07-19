ranbir kapoor no longer part of baiju bawra sanjay leela bhansali film

New Delhi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of the most successful directors of Bollywood, is in the headlines these days for his film ‘Baiju Bawra’. There has been speculation for a long time about the casting of his film. The names of many actors surfaced for the film but none has been finalised. It was being said that actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone will be a part of the film. But if reports are to be believed, Ranbir has opted out of the project.

According to the news of Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor has told Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the team about his confusion. He is not sure about Baiju Bawra and Dharma Productions project. Looks like Ranbir doesn’t want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again. Not many people know that Ranbir’s experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali during his debut film ‘Saawariya’ was not very good. After this film, both of them did not do any film together. In such a situation, there is a possibility that Ranbir is going to be out of this project. However, nothing has been said officially yet.

Also, there are reports that Kartik Aaryan may be replaced in the film by Ranbir Kapoor. It is also being said that Kartik was meeting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for some other project. Talking about the story of the film, this film is a remake of Baiju Bawra released in 1952. It is the story of the battle of Baiju and Tansen.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in the films ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Shamshera’. Apart from this, he will be seen working with Shraddha Kapoor in director Luv Ranjan’s film. At the same time, Karthik Aryan will soon be seen in the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his film.