Ranbir Kapoor On Romantic Scene With Aishwarya Rai Says Mauke Par Chauka Mar Diya Actor Had To Clarify Later

Bollywood’s famous actor Ranbir Kapoor worked with actress Aishwarya Rai in the film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. Both of them had romantic scenes in the film, in which the chemistry of Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai was well received by the audience. However, while shooting the romantic scene with Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor had lost his sweat. The actors were so nervous that even their hands were trembling. This was disclosed by Ranbir Kapoor himself in a radio interview.

Ranbir Kapoor said that seeing his nervousness, Aishwarya Rai advised him to do the scene properly. Along with this, the actress told Ranbir Kapoor that we are only acting. Ranbir Kapoor further said about this, “That’s when I thought, I will never get such an opportunity, so I also hit the spot.”

Ranbir Kapoor had come in a lot of discussion about this statement of his. However, the actor had to clarify his statement later. Talking about Aishwarya Rai in an interview, Ranbir Kapoor said, “My radio interview was taken in the wrong way. Aishwarya Rai is a great artist and a family friend too.”

Talking about Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor further said, “She is one of the talented and respected women of India. I will always be grateful to him for his contribution in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I can’t disrespect them like this.” Let us tell you that in one of his interviews, Ranbir Kapoor had told that he felt that Aishwarya Rai would categorically refuse to work with him.

Ranbir Kapoor had said about this, “It was very historic for my career when Karan revealed that he was casting Aishwarya Rai in the film. I thought she would not act with me.” Apart from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, Ranbir Kapoor also worked with Aishwarya Rai in the film ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’. Ranbir worked as an assistant director in this film.





