Ranbir Kapoor OTT Debut: Ranbir Kapoor is about to make his OTT debut

There is no doubt that Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Now there is talk that it may make its debut on the OTT platform soon. It is said that the actor will be making a film with a production house called ‘Aisa Vaisa Pyaar’.

According to reports, there will be four stories that will be mixed into each other. Ranbir has approved the project. A source revealed that the producers are trying to tap on Ranbir’s onscreen charm to increase the number of viewers of the project. Now it will be interesting for the fans to see the actor in such a love story.



Ranbir has been giving his sister’s clothes to his friends

Recently Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made a funny revelation about the actor. Riddhima had said in a show that Ranbir was giving clothes to her friends. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt are currently in a relationship. It is believed that the two may soon tie the knot.

Ranbir will be seen in these films

On the commercial front, Ranbir will now be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mauni Roy will also be seen in important roles in the film. Apart from this, Ranbir will be seen in director Love Ranjan’s film with Shraddha Kapoor and in ‘Shamsheera’ with Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.