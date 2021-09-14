Ranbir Kapoor OTT Debut: Ranbir Kapoor is about to make his OTT debut
Ranbir has been giving his sister’s clothes to his friends
Recently Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made a funny revelation about the actor. Riddhima had said in a show that Ranbir was giving clothes to her friends. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt are currently in a relationship. It is believed that the two may soon tie the knot.
Ranbir will be seen in these films
On the commercial front, Ranbir will now be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mauni Roy will also be seen in important roles in the film. Apart from this, Ranbir will be seen in director Love Ranjan’s film with Shraddha Kapoor and in ‘Shamsheera’ with Vani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.
#Ranbir #Kapoor #OTT #Debut #Ranbir #Kapoor #OTT #debut
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.