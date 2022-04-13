Ranbir Kapoor planning special diamond gift for Alia Bhatt marriage read here. Ranbir Kapoor ordered a special gift for Alia Bhatt’s wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is a few days away. In such a situation, reports are coming out that Ranbir Kapoor has arranged a special gift for Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor is going to give a special wedding gift for his wife Alia Bhatt. According to media reports, Ranbir Kapoor will give a diamond gift to Alia Bhatt by Ranbir Kapoor.

This will not be any ordinary diamond gift. This will be a completely custom made wedding band. There will be 8 full diamonds on this band. It is being told that this band has been made from an international brand named Van Cleef & Apples. The wedding ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will begin from today.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Haldi and Mehndi ceremony is taking place at Krishna Raj Bungalow. After the family wedding, Ranbir and Alia will hold a party for Bollywood and the rest of their friends in a big hotel. According to the information received, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married on April 14 and 15.

Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan can come. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have kept the media away from their wedding. The two started dating each other in secret a few years back.

Ranbir and Alia also lived in live-in for a few days during the corona virus. Rishi Kapoor wanted Ranbir to get married to Alia soon. There have been many rumors of Ranbir and Alia’s marriage during the lockdown of Corona virus. At the same time, both are going to get married in a private way between the family. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt are dating each other for more than 3 years.

