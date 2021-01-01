Ranbir Kapoor: Radhika Madan’s wish fulfilled A photo with Ranbir Kapoor went viral on social media

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan’s dream of many years has come true. In fact, Radhika had wanted to do a film with Ranbir Kapoor for many days. Meanwhile, news is coming that Radhika and Ranbir have appeared together on the set of the film. A few days back Radhika had expressed her desire and said that she wants to work with Ranbir and now news is coming that Radhika and Ranbir have shot an advertisement film together.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. But it is being said that both the stars have come together for online purchase of Indian dress. While Radhika is seen in a bridal look, Ranbir is seen rocking in pastel shades of pink and white.



During the promotion of the hit film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ in the year 2019, when the actress was asked who would she like to work with in the Bollywood industry? On this Radhika said that she is ready to work with any of the stars. He has also revealed that working with Ranbir Kapoor is a dream come true.

Speaking of work front, Ranbir’s film ‘Brahmastra’ will be released soon. In which he will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is slated for release in December 2021.