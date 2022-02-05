Ranbir Kapoor recreates Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi pose video goes viral on internet

Gangubai Kathiawadi Step: Ranbir Kapoor is very happy with his performance in Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and is also seen openly supporting her.

Ranbir Kapoor Recreates Alia Bhatt Step: The trailer of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been released. The trailer is getting a great reaction on social media. All the fans and celebs are praising Alia Bhatt’s performance in the trailer. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s boyfriend and fiancee Ranbir Kapoor supported her in a different way. Recently spotted Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting Alia’s film in a splendid style.

Ranbir was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Friday after the trailer release. During this, the paparazzi asked Ranbir Kapoor for his reaction on the trailer of Alia Bhatt’s film. On this, Ranbir Kapoor did Namaste with folded hands in Gangubai style. Let us tell you that this is Alia’s signature pose in this film.

This style and video of Ranbir Kapoor is becoming fiercely viral on social media and the fans of this pair are very fond of it. Fans believe that Ranbir Kapoor has said a lot with his silent style.

Meanwhile, Alia’s friends and family are extremely proud of Alia’s performance after watching the trailer. Fans say that they cannot wait any longer for this film. After seeing Alia’s performance, fans are calling her a ‘powerhouse of energy’. Alia is playing the role of a brothel leader in the film.

The film is based on the real story: The film is set during the 1960s and is based on author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It will premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, which is being held from 10-20 February. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on February 25.

Ranbir Alia relationship: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other for more than four years now, and always cheer for each other’s films. Recently, during one of the promotions of RRR, Alia was asked about Ranbir’s ‘superpower’. Alia said, ‘He is calm in the storm. That is his superpower.” When asked if Alia is a storm, she laughed and said, “Maybe!” Ranbir further added, “I think Alia is more than the storm in my life, she is a firecracker.” Alia intervened and said that she hoped it was an eco-friendly cracker, and Ranbir agreed.