Ranbir Kapoor Relation With Father Rishi Kapoor Abhishek Bachchan Revealed When He Entered Into The Room

Late actor Rishi Kapoor started working in films from a very young age. Rishi Kapoor had told that stardom went to his head after his first film Bobby became a hit. He was also very young at that time. After this, he worked in many hit films one after the other. In an interview given to ‘ITMB Shows’ in the year 1987, Rishi Kapoor had told that his father used to be very busy.

Rishi Kapoor had said, ‘My father used to be very busy. For many days we could not even meet him. Because in the morning we used to go to school and in the evening father was not home. When father used to come, we used to sleep. Same is the case with my son. I don’t even see Ranbir for many days. There was a lot of talk about the relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared an anecdote related to this. Abhishek had told that Rishi Kapoor used to read the gossip website to get information about his son. In a conversation with the website Film Companion, Abhishek Bachchan had said, ‘Me and Rishi Kapoor were shooting for films in Shimla. One morning I went to his room as we used to have coffee together. Once went into the room and he was sitting in a lungi, wearing small glasses and looking at the computer. I found it very cute to see it from behind.

Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April 2020: Abhishek Bachchan further told Was, ‘I had not even heard the name of that website. I asked him why are you reading this website, then he said that this is where I can find out what is going on in Ranbir’s life these days. I was also shocked to hear that there is no filter in this person’s life. Whatever was in his heart, he used to say directly. Once Ranbir Kapoor was also asked a question about his relationship with his father.

Ranbir had said in response that I have the same relationship with my own father as my father had with his father. Ranbir had said that I am very close to my mother and also share a lot of things with her. According to a report in Spotboye, Ranbir Kapoor used to live separately from his father Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April 2020 after a prolonged illness.





