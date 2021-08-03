Ranbir Kapoor Rishi Kapoor Bonding Actor Reveals There Is Wall Between Them And He Stopped Watching Son Movies

More than a year has passed since the death of Bollywood’s famous actor Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor had cancer, for which the actor also went to New York for treatment. Along with Neetu Kapoor, his son Ranbir Kapoor also took good care of his father’s every need. But there was a time when Rishi Kapoor even stopped watching his son Ranbir Kapoor’s films. In an interview to Simi Garewal, Rishi Kapoor had told that there is a wall between him and his son, due to which they are unable to feel each other.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor came together on Simi Garewal’s chat show, where both also talked a lot about their children Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor told in the interview that Ranbir did not talk to his father after seeing his face. He always used to talk to Rishi Kapoor with his face down.

While talking about his son, Rishi Kapoor said, “I have stopped even watching Ranbir’s films because I am very critical. I will not watch films any more, but will try and find faults too.” In the interview, while talking about bonding with his son, Rishi Kapoor said that there is a wall between them.

On his relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor had said, “There is a wall between us, a mirror in both of us. We are seeing, but not able to feel each other. Because I have a fear. I was afraid of my father. I had a similar relationship with my father and I used to call him Sir.”

Talking about this, Rishi Kapoor further said, “I consider myself a loser, but I do not know whether I have really gone away or not. I don’t do these things intentionally. It’s the same thing as some natural phenomenon.”

Let us tell you that in Rishi Kapoor’s memoir, Ranbir Kapoor had told that he was closer to his mother than his father. The actor wrote about this, “Sometimes I wish that I would be closer to him, spend time with him and also have a friendly attitude with him.”





