Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan memes flood social media after Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirms Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating





Studies of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had been doing the rounds of the business for some time now. Although the 2 have been fairly secretive about their relationship, newest reviews had urged that the 2 are eagerly ready to make their relationship official. Amid the continued rumours, Sonam Kapoor’s brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor dropped a bomb about Katrina and Vicky’s relationship and confirmed that the 2 are dating. As quickly because the information broke out, netizens had a subject day as they flooded social media with Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan memes. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information Immediately – Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor drops a bomb about Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s relationship; Mangal Chandi actor Suvo Chakraborty makes an attempt suicide and extra

As everyone knows that Katrina was in short relationship with Salman throughout her early days of appearing profession. After her bitter breakup, she discovered solace in Ranbir’s arms and dated him for a quick time frame. It was being mentioned that Katrina and Ranbir had been on the verge of getting married. However issues did not go as deliberate and they determined to half methods. Since then, Katrina had maintained that she wasn’t on the lookout for a relationship and needed to focus extra on her Bollywood profession. Additionally Learn – OMG! Did Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor simply affirm Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s relationship?

Throughout this time, Vicky additionally parted methods together with his ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi after tasting success with Uri: The Surgical Strike. He was then typically seen having a good time with the likes of Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others. Quickly, there was a buzz that Katrina and Vicky had began spending time collectively and it was being mentioned that the 2 are taking their candy time to get to learn about one another. Nevertheless, they selected to maintain mum on their relationship standing and kept away from making public appearances collectively. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information Immediately: Dilip Kumar hospitalised, Himesh Reshammiya’s Surroor 2021, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Alaya F might act collectively

And now that it’s confirmed that Katrina and Vicky are certainly dating, the hashtags #KatrinaKaif and #VickyKaushal began trending on Twitter with followers speaking about their rumoured relationship. Whereas a few of the memes are hilarious, some are romantic. Whereas sharing memes that includes the 2 actors, followers shared their love for Vicky and Katrina and even mentioned the 2 look good collectively. Some followers even tweeted suggesting that the 2 of them ought to function in a movie collectively.

Vicky kaushal and Katrina dating, precisely the other of the film Sanju occurred #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/815RwPQVx7 — DankyMinati (@danky_minati) June 9, 2021

#KatrinaKaif and #VickyKaushal CONFIRMED to be dating Humare bhai: (wait hello krte reh gye) Salmoon bhoi now ? ? ?#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/zPeKdaX552 — Aditya Gujjar (@iAddyGurjar) June 9, 2021

#KatrinaKaif and #VickyKaushal to Harshvardhan after they get to know that they are trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/wxHzm5mVsn — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 9, 2021

#VickyKaushal and #KatrinaKaif are confirmed to be dating . Vivek Oberoi to Vicky Kaushal : pic.twitter.com/UlJwQy8lTs — Mayur Dhanwani ? (@mayur_tweets) June 9, 2021

#KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal are dating , Harshvardhan kapoor reveals. In the meantime salman khan – pic.twitter.com/9zjl0snmMr — Shashwat Shukla (@shashwatshukla_) June 9, 2021

#VickyKaushal & #Katrina are Dating Every Different, Confirmed. To the Proprietor of that Driverless Automobile- pic.twitter.com/F622l3A4s5 — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) June 9, 2021

After Trending This Information #KatrinaKaif Dateing To #VickyKaushal

Males Whereas Selmon Boi

Be like ? pic.twitter.com/vRNPvIbhLS — Rukshar Mansuri 2000 (@Rukh_The_Star) June 9, 2021

The memes began flowing on Wednesday after reviews emerged claiming that Harsh Varrdhan has confirmed in a current interview that Vicky and Katrina are dating. In an look on Zoom’s By Invite Solely, Harsh Varrdhan was reportedly quizzed which Bollywood relationship hearsay he believes to be true, to which the actor allegedly replied, “Vicky and Katrina are collectively, that is true… Am I going to get in bother for saying this? I do not know. I believe they’re fairly open about it.”

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



