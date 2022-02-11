Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera new release date announced, to not clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey | Announcement of new release date of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ – Akshay Kumar will not clash with Bachchan Pandey

action Adventure

The tagline of the film Shamshera is – Karam se dacoit, Dharam se azaad.. Many long action sequences have been inserted in the film. Talking on the film, Ranbir Kapoor said that, since childhood, I had an image of a Bollywood hero in my mind, Shamshera would give me a chance to do everything that I wanted to do as a hero.

18th century story

Regarding Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor said- “Shamshera is an 18th century story. It will be one of my best projects. This character is very challenging. I am changing the good boy films I have done so far. A Dabangg hero character film. An action film.”

Aditya Chopra’s Shamshera

Shamshera’s post theatrical digital rights have been bought by Amazon Prime Video. That is, after its release in theatres, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The satellite rights have been sold to Star Network. Theatrical and music rights of the film are with Yash Raj Films.

return after 9 years

After almost 9 years of ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, Yash Raj Films and Ranbir Kapoor have come together again. Shamshera has been made on a very big budget.

Vaani Kapoor is excited

On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor excited about working in Shamshera said, “Working with Ranbir Kapoor was very beautiful. I can’t wait for people to watch ‘Shamshera’ and hope to appreciate the work we have done as a team. Working in this film was no less than a dream.”