Ranbir Kapoor shoots for Luv Ranjan film amidst rumors of wedding postponed | Ranbir Kapoor starts shooting amidst reports of marriage postpone

Ranbir Kapoor is fully packed

If we talk about 2022, Ranbir Kapoor’s film Shamshera is releasing in March followed by Brahmasra with Alia Bhatt in September. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be busy shooting for his remaining two films, Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Both these films are releasing on the weekend of 26 January and 15 August 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor demand

At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor has been offered the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. This film is going to be made in 3D on a huge budget and Ranbir Kapoor is also showing a lot of interest in this film. Rs 75 crore is being offered to Ranbir Kapoor for this film. Hrithik Roshan’s name is being discussed in the film as Ravana.

Ranbir Kapoor Preparation

At the same time, the audience is very excited to see Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram. Photoshop posters of the film have also been made. For this film, Nitesh Tiwari needs Ranbir Kapoor’s outright dates and as many perfectionists as Ranbir Kapoor are, he will not mind at all.

Casting with Aamir?

If reports are to be believed, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are doing a film together. The details of this film are currently being kept completely secret. Aamir Khan himself will produce the film. Both Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have liked this script very much. The film will go on floors from the middle of 2022. Even before this, Aamir Khan has tried to cast Ranbir Kapoor in Gulshan Kumar biopic Mughal.

