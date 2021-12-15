Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra will be released on 9 September 2022! Announcement of release date of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra

It is worth noting that a few hours before the launch of the official motion poster and the Brahmastra fan event, it was confirmed that Brahmastra will hit the screens in September 2022.

Talking about the story of this film, it is going to be an ambitious science fiction drama revolving around a superhero in which Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna are in lead roles apart from Ranbir and Alia. Apart from this, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy are also going to be seen in strong characters.

On Tuesday, Ayan had shared a glimpse of the motion poster of Brahmastra which featured Ranbir accompanied by Big B’s voice.

What a wonderful artist Ranbir Kapoor is, it is not hidden from anyone and he has proved this by doing different films. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s affair started on the sets of this film.

Both are going to get married very soon. Apart from Alia Bhatt Brahmastra, Gangubai is busy with Kathiawadi.

