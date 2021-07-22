Ranbir Kapoor started removing louse from whose head during the shooting, VIDEO VIRAL | Ranbir Kapoor started removing lice from whose head during the shooting? VIDEO HAPPENING VIRAL

New Delhi: Fans of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor have been waiting for his next film for a long time. He has not appeared in films since ‘Sanju’. He is also not active on social media. In such a situation, his fans are now comforting themselves only after seeing their Throwback Videos. A video of him is becoming fiercely viral that in which he is seen removing louse from someone’s head during the shooting of the film. Director Anurag Basu is also supporting him in this work.

will be laughing

Ranbir Kapoor does not have any verified accounts on social media. But his fan following is so strong that his video clips keep going viral every day. Now such a video of Ranbir Kapoor has surfaced, after seeing which you will be laughing and laughing. Watch this video…

This work was done in imitation of monkey

Talking about this video, Ranbir Kapoor is seen imitating a monkey in this. During the shooting of the film, he starts removing ‘zoo’ from the hair of the cinematographer. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu are seen imitating food by taking out louse from the hair of cinematographer Ravi Varman. Ravi himself has shared this video. In its caption, Ravi has written, ‘Golden Age.’

Hit is Anurag and Ranbir’s pair

Let us tell you that the pair of Ranbir Kapoor and director Anurag Basu has always been liked by the audience. Both have worked in excellent films like ‘Barfi’ and ‘Jagga Jasoos’. This scene is from the shooting days of the film ‘Jagga Jasoos’.

Ranbir will be seen in these films

Talking about the workfront, Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting in Delhi these days. Here he is shooting for Luv Ranjan’s romcom film with Shraddha Kapoor. In the past, Ranbir and Shraddha were seen at the Mumbai airport last week. Apart from this, he is going to be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. His girlfriend Alia Bhatt will be opposite him in the film.

