Ranbir Kapoor’s new home: After the Jodhpur trip, Alia Bhatt is visiting Krishna Raj’s bungalow with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Another shahnai is going to be played in Bollywood soon! The marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is being discussed. On Wednesday, the couple returned to Mumbai from Jodhpur after a holiday. Now on Thursday, Alia Bhatt along with her future mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir arrived at Krishna Raj Bungalow to review the renovation work. It is understood that Ranbir and Alia will live in an ancestral home after marriage. This bungalow is near Neetu Kapoor’s current bungalow.

Renovation work has been going on for a long time

The renovation work of Krishna Raj Bungalow has been going on for a long time. Bunshi Kapoor also wanted to see the bungalow rebuilt. But due to the death of Shi Kapoor and lockdown, the work of this bungalow was stopped. For the last few months, the bungalow has been working day and night. Alia has already visited the bungalow with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Two unfulfilled wishes of Ishi Shi Kapoor

Arriving at the bungalow on Thursday, Alia appeared in a white sweatshirt, while Ranbir appeared in a gray sweatshirt. Neetu Kapoor had said in an interview that Ishi Shi Kapoor had two wishes, which remained unfulfilled. One of them wanted to see Krishna Raj Bangla in beautiful style again and the other wanted to see his son Ranbir sitting on a horse wearing Peshwari style turban.

Ranbir and Alia had gone to Jodhpur to celebrate their birthday

Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 on September 28. Under such circumstances, he had reached Jodhpur with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt to celebrate his birthday. From there came out several pictures of the couple. Alia herself shared a photo with Ranbir and called it her ‘life’.

The wedding could take place in December this year

There are rumors that Ranbir and Alia may get married in December this year. However, no confirmation has been received from Kapoor or Bhatt’s family yet. After a breakup with Katrina Kaif, Alia entered Ranbir’s life. Both have been in a relationship for almost 3 years.

