Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni wanted to leak her phone number at her school

Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, where the actor’s sister told a funny story. The case relates to Ranbir Kapoor’s phone number, which a member of the household was trying to leak.

The story related to Ranbir was told by his sister Riddhima Kapoor and who is in the family who was trying to leak the actor's phone number to the world.





Riddhima said that she is none other than her daughter Samara. Riddhima also explained why she wanted to share her daughter Ranbir Kapoor’s phone number with her friends. Telling the story, Riddhima said that she wants to be the captain of her school and elections are going to be held for it.

Riddhima makes this ridiculous revelation about Samara that her daughter asked her if she would give Ranbir Kapoor’s (mama’s) phone number to the girls, she would get a lot of votes. However, when Riddhima heard this from her daughter, she forbade her to do so.



Riddhima also shared a funny story about Ranbir in this show. Riddhima said in the show that Ranbir had a habit of stealing clothes. When she returned home from London, Ranbir had come to visit her with his girlfriend. He said he saw his girlfriend wearing his top at the time. Then it was found out that Ranbir steals clothes and gives them to his girlfriend. Mother Neetu Kapoor was also surprised to hear this from Riddhima.