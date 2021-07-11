Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima revealed, said- my mother Neetu Kapoor will spoil her daughter-in-law

New Delhi. There have been reports of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s affair for a long time. It has been a long time since both of them are dating each other now. The two are often spotted together. Be it a Bollywood function or a wedding. The pictures of both of them keep going viral on social media. If the corona epidemic had not spread last year, then today both of them might have got married too. Ranbir himself had disclosed about this in an interview. Now Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Sahni has revealed that mother Neetu Kapoor will treat her daughter-in-law like a queen.

Neetu will keep daughter-in-law like a queen

Recently, while talking to a news portal, Riddhima said that her mother Neetu Kapoor is very calm and does not take strictness at all. Praising her mother, she said, ‘My mother will be a very good mother-in-law and will love her daughter-in-law so much that she will spoil her. She is not one of such women who should unnecessarily interfere in the life of her son and daughter-in-law. She is such a mother that even her daughter-in-law will love her more than her daughter. Riddhima says that if Neetu gives herself space to Kapoor, then she will also appreciate her daughter-in-law’s space.

Neetu and Alia have a deep relationship

In her talk, Riddhima did not take Alia Bhatt’s name but everyone knows that Alia is very much liked by Ranbir’s family. In such a situation, it will not be said that if Alia becomes the daughter-in-law of the Kapoor family, that Neetu Kapoor will keep her like a queen. Anyway, Neetu Kapoor and Alia like each other a lot. Both are quite close. Many times both of them have been seen spending time together.

Ranbir Alia upcoming movies

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’. Both are seen on the big screen for the first time. In such a situation, the fans are quite excited to see both of them together. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles. Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. His strong avatar will be seen in this film.

