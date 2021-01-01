Ranbir Kapoor’s song Galati Se Chuk is popular among Japanese people

A film was released in July 2017, titled ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Director Anurag Basu’s film was badly beaten but the cinematography of the film was much discussed.

The film may have been a box office hit but its songs were very popular. One of them was ‘Galati Se Mistake’ in which Ranbir’s dance moves and choreography of the entire song were completely unique.



Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos



The beat of the song is different

The song, sung by Arijit Singh and Amit Mishra, received a good response. This can be estimated from the fact that the song has more than 68 crore views on YouTube. The song may be 2 minutes 44 seconds but its beat is quite different.



People comment in Japanese

What is special is that this song of Ranbir is very popular not only in India but also in Japan. If you go to the comments section on YouTube, you will know how much love you are getting from Japanese fans. All fans are commenting in Japanese only.

The song strengthens the bond with the Japanese!

Some people say that they like the lyrics and music of this song, while others believe that this song strengthens the relationship of Indians with Japanese people. There are a lot of users who are asking why this song is going so viral in Japan? On top of that, many people said that this song teaches that even if you make a mistake in your youth, calm down and move on.



Ranbir Kapoor’s father’s ‘Japanese’ song

It is worth noting that a song starring Ranbir Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Raj Kapoor also became very popular and it also mentioned Japan. Singer Mukesh’s song ‘Mera Ju Hai Japanese’ from the movie ‘Awara’ is still heard a lot today.