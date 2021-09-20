Ranbir Kapoor’s special song sequence in Mr. Lele

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a special style in the much awaited movie ‘Mr. Lele’. Actors Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan will be seen dancing in the film. This is nothing short of a feast for the fans.

According to the latest reports, Ranbir will soon be joining Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhoomi Pednekar in this comic thriller for a special song sequence. The song is composed by Tanishq Bagchi and Rochak Kohli.



Ranbir is rehearsing

According to reports, both Karan and Shashank wanted to cast Ranbir in the song. It is said that this is a dance number that will be shot on Wednesday at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. The artists have been rehearsing for the past few days. It is a solo track and is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.



Ranbir will have tremendous hook steps

The report further says that the special dance number will feature Ranbir’s stylist Manish Malhotra and his shiny hook steps. This track will be a feature of the film which is now nearing completion. There is some patchwork left which will be shot in October.



Background dancers will return

Not only that, but our partner Itimes had reported that the film’s lead actors Vicky and Kiara have shot a scene of a song in Alibag. This dance number will feature several background dancers. Let me tell you, previously there were only a limited number of entries on the set due to lockdown and corona and the crowd could not gather.