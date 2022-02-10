Ranbir’s ‘Shubhamangalam’, ‘Big Bass’ Kangana, Madhuri’s ‘Game’

Ranbir’s ‘Shubhamangalam’

The auspiciousness of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Rajkumar Rao-Patralekha has been alert during the Corona period and they are busy with their work. Now the number belongs to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt. In our country, love is hidden and marriage is done openly by playing a band in front of the world. If the artist is a top performer in Bollywood, then the marriage can be openly or secretly depending on the career. It is also being said about Ranbir-Alia that both of them got married in January. And soon the wedding date will be announced by playing the band.

However, it is also being said that if the corona epidemic had not come, both of them would have been married by now. Whatever it is, it will be a unique relationship. If this marriage happens, then two families active in Bollywood for years (Nanabhai Bhatt’s family of nine children and Prithviraj Kapoor’s family of six children) will unite. Ranbir-Alia fans are eyeing when the official date is announced from the Kapoor family.

‘Big Bass’ Kangana

Kangana Ranaut is responsible for handling Ekta Kapoor’s own kind of ‘Big Bass’ i.e. ‘Lock Up: Bad Jail, Tyranny Khel’. It will premiere on February 27 on ALTBalaji and Max Player. It is believed that through this show, Kangana will work to uncover the lifestyle of Bollywood kids or sons and daughters of popular stars, which they have been uncovering every now and then. It will be interesting to see the heights that Kangana, who has consistently spearheaded Karan Johar over the ongoing nepotism in Bollywood, will take the show.

The eyes of Bollywood itself are also on this. Not only eyes, but also Dhukdhuki, I don’t know on whom Kangna started reprimanding Hunter in this show. The problem with this is that the show will run round the clock for seven days and the viewers will be able to connect directly to the show. Meaning this show of Kangana can create new controversies in the film world. But when is Ekta Kapoor scared of controversies?

Madhuri’s ‘Game’

When Madhuri Dixit started giving more importance to TV shows than Bollywood films, then TV channels also started giving her good opportunities. From ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘Dance Deewane’ to ‘Food Food Mahachallenge’ on Food Food Channel, Madhuri gave glimpses. She appeared as a judge in Colors TV’s Dance Deewane. Now Netflix is ​​going to cast him in a new show. Recently the trailer of this web series has been released.

In this, an attempt will be made to peep behind the glamor of Bollywood. That is, it will also be like Kangana’s ‘Lock Up’ of Kangana and its name is ‘The Fame Game’, which was earlier ‘Finding Anamika’. It will be broadcast on Netflix from February 18 or 25. Madhuri has made public about this series through social media. His fans are waiting for it. Madhuri’s previous release was Karan Johar’s Kalank (2019), which also starred Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt.