Rand Paul denounces Trudeau’s ‘dangerous’ Emergencies Act, warns of similar US laws



Sen. Rand Paul, R.K., Emergency Law Canadian says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau The recent call for a crackdown on trucker convoy protests is “very, very dangerous” and warns against similar laws in the United States.

“I think the laws that allow the president or head of state to call a state of emergency are very, very dangerous,” Paul said during an episode of the Based Politics podcast aired on Sunday. “We have the same kind of rules here, and I’ve been against it for a long time. We actually have an emergency law in the United States that allows the president to shut down the Internet.”

A number of Canadian civil liberties groups have also spoken out against Trudeau after the “Freedom Convoy” called for emergency legislation to cut off funding for truckers, freeze their bank accounts and crack down on protracted protests in Ottawa. The trucker protest from the Canadian capital has largely been cleared, but Trudeau has not yet relaxed the state of emergency.

Paul explains how he has failed in his efforts to unite anti-Trump Democrats with liberal-leaning Republicans in order to repeal such emergency powers during the Trump administration.

“[Sen.] Mike Lee had some reforms that he put forward in the Emergency Act, and that’s something we should see, because these things continue, “Paul said.” Decades. And the president can renew them every year. No. “

Canadian clergy rebuke Trudeau for calling for emergency law, other ‘oppressive measures’

Paul mentioned how he tweeted on February 16 that Canada had turned into Egypt, where Paul said that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had repeatedly increased emergency powers and detained people indiscriminately.

“And so the urgent order that Trudeau has given in Canada allows him to do some horrible things, stop him from traveling, allow him to detain people without trial. Now we don’t know what he’s going to do, but it’s too much, he’s What you can do is very worrying, “added Paul.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said the truckers’ protest did not meet the standards for the introduction of emergency legislation for Trudeau, which “exists for the Canadian government’s ability to protect Canada’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.” Actions that “cannot be dealt with effectively under any other Canadian law.”