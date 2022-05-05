Rand Paul grills Mayorkas on disinformation: ‘I don’t trust government to figure out what the truth is’



Sen. Rand Paul, R.K., challenged Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas against his department’s newly-announced Disinformation Governance Board, emphasizing that the federal government does not need to tell the American people the truth.

Paul specifically claims that what he has said about the COVID-19 epidemic is inconsistent with the administration’s policy.

Sen. Rand Paul: Fausy against everything America stands for

“I’ve said a million times that cloth masks don’t work. YouTube took me down. They’re a private company. I can eat that beef with it. What will happen to you? Are you going to see it? I often say that natural immunity from infection. Equal to or better than the vaccine. Would you drop it? “

In recent months, experts say that cloth masks have not been very effective in the fight against COVID-19, yet many schools continue to wear masks, and until recently, on public transport, cloth masks were an acceptable cover. Other policies that require vaccination or testing have failed to take into account immunity from previous infections.

“Are you going to publish information there that I’m spreading confusion?” Paul asked.

Mayercas says his agency’s staff is “not a public health expert in making that decision.”

“Then public health disinformation will not be part of the governing board? There is no cowardly confusion? Yes or no?” Paul pressed.

Mayorcas would not answer, claiming that Paul was giving him a “vague” conjecture. Paul claimed that his examples were “very specific.” Mayercas then gave his own situation where he felt it would be appropriate for the government to get involved.

“Under no circumstances should vaccines be administered at FEMA-supervised vaccination centers because they are actually selling fentanyl,” Mayorkas said, citing an example of a dangerous false claim about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now, should I just sit and accept it, or should I actually spread the word?” He asked. “That’s what we’re doing, what we’re going to do. Will FEMA issue accurate information that the vaccines we administer on the sites we monitor are actually COVID-19 vaccines?”

Sen. Paul Max celebrates the end of the mandate because he has ruled since the first flight: ‘Happy day!’

Paul disagrees with the idea that Americans need government to do it for them.

“I have a lot more respect for the American people than you do. I think the American people can find out the truth,” the senator said. “And if you think the American people need to be told that vaccines do not contain fentanyl, feel free to say that. But the point is, if you go around saying that you are a mediator of information and confusion, I think you have no idea. And you know the point of view of history.” Not that confusion, the source of the biggest misinformation in our history, was probably the US government. “

This last remark was consistent with what Paul had said earlier, the US government has a history of spreading confusion.

“Did you know that the US government is the biggest propagandist in the history of the world?” “Are you familiar with McNamara? The Pentagon Papers? Are you familiar with George W. Bush and weapons of mass destruction? Are you familiar with the Iran-Contra?”

“I mean, think about all the controversy and controversy in our country over the last 50 years,” Paul continued. “We’ve been arguing with them. We don’t get them out by government arbitration. I don’t want to watch. I want you to have nothing to do with the speech. You think we can’t determine, you know, the traffickers’ statements.” Confusion: Do you think the American people are so stupid that you need to tell them the truth? You can’t even admit the truth in a steel dossier. I don’t trust the government to find out the truth. The government is basically spreading confusion . “