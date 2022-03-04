World

Rand Paul on White House’s $10B Ukraine aid ask: Expanding debt ‘threatens’ US national security

Sen. Rand Paul, R.K., emphasized the White House’s request to Congress for 10 billion in aid to Ukraine, saying that he was not opposed to arms sales to Ukraine, but that the United States should be cautious about providing arms and should expand. National debt, which would threaten national security.

On Thursday, the Biden administration requested at least $ 10 billion in new funding to assist Ukraine in the war against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nation, according to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

In response to a question from the White House, Paul said he “does not oppose” the sale of arms to help Ukraine, but he “opposes” the supply of arms and the expansion of the US trillion-dollar debt, which “threatens our own national security.”

Senator Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, speaks at the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

(Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Paul told Gadget Clock Digital that “I am not opposed to the sale of defensive weapons to Ukraine. I am opposed to arms or money for arms purchases because I believe we should not extend the 30 trillion debt that threatens our own national security.” Gadget Clock told Digital. .

The Biden administration request The time has come for Ukraine to face increasing heavy bombardment and missile attacks from Russia. Meanwhile, Russian warships have sailed for Odessa, which U.S. officials expect will be an amphibious attack starting Thursday.

READ Also  COVID Omicron Update: CityMD temporarily closing 19 locations amid test surge

“As part of the agreement, lawmakers are working to finalize it before the March 11 deadline. We urge Congress to include supplementary funding for two urgent and urgent needs: to support Ukraine and to continue our ongoing COVID response efforts,” the OMB Acting Director said Thursday. Shalanda Young said.

Washington, DC - February 28: US President Joe Biden comments on a Black History Month celebration in the East Room of the White House on February 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. The event was attended by members of President Biden's cabinet, the Congressional Black Caucus, state and local elected officials, and civil rights and faith-based leaders. (Photo by Moneymaker / Getty Images)

(Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

OMB has asked Congress for $ 22.5 billion in coronavirus-related assistance. That money will go to medical, vaccine and virus testing.

Rand Paul in Hannibal.

(Gadget Clock)

Tyler Olsen of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

