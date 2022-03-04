Rand Paul on White House’s $10B Ukraine aid ask: Expanding debt ‘threatens’ US national security



Sen. Rand Paul, R.K., emphasized the White House’s request to Congress for 10 billion in aid to Ukraine, saying that he was not opposed to arms sales to Ukraine, but that the United States should be cautious about providing arms and should expand. National debt, which would threaten national security.

On Thursday, the Biden administration requested at least $ 10 billion in new funding to assist Ukraine in the war against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nation, according to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

In response to a question from the White House, Paul said he “does not oppose” the sale of arms to help Ukraine, but he “opposes” the supply of arms and the expansion of the US trillion-dollar debt, which “threatens our own national security.”

Paul told Gadget Clock Digital that “I am not opposed to the sale of defensive weapons to Ukraine. I am opposed to arms or money for arms purchases because I believe we should not extend the 30 trillion debt that threatens our own national security.” Gadget Clock told Digital. .

The Biden administration request The time has come for Ukraine to face increasing heavy bombardment and missile attacks from Russia. Meanwhile, Russian warships have sailed for Odessa, which U.S. officials expect will be an amphibious attack starting Thursday.

“As part of the agreement, lawmakers are working to finalize it before the March 11 deadline. We urge Congress to include supplementary funding for two urgent and urgent needs: to support Ukraine and to continue our ongoing COVID response efforts,” the OMB Acting Director said Thursday. Shalanda Young said.

OMB has asked Congress for $ 22.5 billion in coronavirus-related assistance. That money will go to medical, vaccine and virus testing.

Tyler Olsen of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.