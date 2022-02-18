World

Rand Paul says Ukraine joining NATO is a ‘dumb idea’, that would provoke ‘pariah nation’ of Russia

First in Fox: Sen. Rand Paul, R.K., doubled Ukraine’s opposition to joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), saying it would be a highly provocative move against Russia’s “Paria nation.”

Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday asked the senator about his predictions about whether Russia would invade, to which he replied that no one knows, but that the “Paris nation” would be a “great disaster” for Russia.

Russia-Ukraine: Blinken Tells UN What We Will Do Next: Live Updates

“I don’t think anyone knows. I’m still optimistic that they won’t attack. I think there’s a big downside for Russia. “Europeans who buy a lot of natural gas from Ukraine if they invade it will have a significant response. So I think they need to know that this is not going to happen, they are not going to get a pass on this.”

The senator redoubled his criticism of Ukraine’s accession to NATO, saying it would probably provoke and anger Russia and that it was not a US problem to solve.

“On the other side of the coin, though, I think it would be good, and it was at least a statement from the Prime Minister of Ukraine and Germany that there is no impending call for Ukraine to be kept in NATO. The idea, and it’s very provocative. I asked the Secretary of State the next day, Blinken, I said, ‘What do you think if we have a reaction? Mexico is joining the military alliance with Russia against the United States?’ We’re going crazy. “

German Chancellor Olaf Schulz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that Ukraine’s NATO membership is not on the table for the alliance at the moment.

The statements came after President Biden and the State Department expressed support for NATO’s “open door” policy in Ukraine. However, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a recent press briefing that membership requirements for joining the alliance down the road would be met if Ukraine decided.

“So we have to understand that it is foolish to ask countries that are part of Russia on the Russian border to have a military alliance against Russia. If you attack there, the response will be very, very costly and it will be an economic response. It requires the cooperation of Europe because we have not bought so much from Russia, “Paul told Gadget Clock Digital.

Henry Kissinger, a former secretary of state and national security adviser under President Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, held the same position as the Kentucky senator.

In a recent op-ed, Paul noted that Kissinger suggested that Ukraine should remain neutral in order to survive because of its geographical location. As Kissinger previously wrote, “In order for Ukraine to survive, it must not be an outpost of either side against the other – it must act as a bridge between them.”

Paul threatened on Thursday to block a quick pass of a Senate resolution promising to support Ukraine. The resolution requires unanimous consent, which means every senator must agree to pass it in a timely manner.

“We have some amendments to it. We believe that nothing should be said in this resolution. It will be construed as war sanction and none of this resolution will be construed as sanctioning the use of troops in Ukraine,” Paul said in the report.

