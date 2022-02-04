Rand Paul seeking answers on COVID origins, gain-of-function research from ‘convention of civilized countries’



First in Fox: Colorful. Rand Paul R-Ky., Said he would advocate for an “international conference of civilized nations” to bring together and discuss the dangers of research gain-offs.

Paul is one of the few congressional leaders pushing for a hearing on the origin of COVID-19. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) last year acknowledged efforts to fund research on coronavirus-infected bats at a lab in Wuhan, China, before COVID-19 spread and life changed worldwide forever.

“It’s not just our country that needs restrictions,” Paul told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview with Research Method. “I am going to advocate for an international convention of civilized nations to come together and discuss love-of-function research and the potential harm it could cause worldwide.”

“There is a possibility that [COVID-19] From the lab – and … we’re now seeing exactly 70 million people dying in the world – and that’s about 1% of deaths. If the next virus comes out, 15% or 50% of it will die … We are basically destroying the very foundation of civilization, “said Paul.

Gain-of-function research involves removing viruses from animals and artificially engineering them in a laboratory to make them more contagious and deadly to humans. The purpose of such research is to prevent scientists from developing treatments for some infectious diseases.

Demands for answers around the origin of the virus, which is believed to have originated in Uhan in November 2019, have led to the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fawcett, the White House’s chief medical adviser, and a general feeling of distrust among some citizens and government leaders.

Fawcett has previously denied US involvement in a love-of-function study at a Wuhan research lab called the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which the World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating to find answers to the source of COVID-19.

However, a 600,000 grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which serves as Fawcett’s director, went to a group called the EcoHealth Alliance, which then risked giving rats coronaviruses a risk of infecting humans. Lawrence Tabak, acting director of the NIH, had earlier accused the EcoHealth Alliance of not being transparent about what was going on in the lab.

For months in 2020, China prevented WHO investigators from entering Uhan. World Health Organization Has finally arrived In mid-January 2021 and a month later, preliminary results revealed that the “highly unlikely” virus had come from a lab and suggested “future research.” The company said in July 2021 that it would correct multiple errors in its initial report.

A may Wall Street Journal Citing previously unpublished U.S. intelligence documents, the report found that some staff at the Wuhan Institute of Virology who fell ill in 2019 needed hospital care, a weight that some have called a “lab-leak theory.” On an August 2021 Statement The WHO acknowledges that the COVID-19 lab-leak theory was not, after all, “highly unlikely.”

“I don’t think it’s over,” Paul said of the political debate surrounding COVID-19. “I think people will be very disappointed in the end that Democrats did not hold a hearing on the source of the virus. I am requesting for one year for the two committees I am on – the Homeland Security and the Health Committee – to ask for a hearing on the source of the virus. It is really biased.” It doesn’t have to be. “

Paul added that even democratic and non-political scientists have been “concerned about love-of-function research since 2004”.

“And so there are really valid scientific arguments as to why we should be concerned about this kind of research, but there are really those surprisingly strong arguments. [COVID-19] It’s coming from a lab now. And it will never be 100% sure, but the reason we hear it is because we’re still doing this kind of research, “explained Paul, quoting a Washington Post op-ed from Kevin Aswelt, an assistant professor at MIT Media Lab. Dangers of off-function research.

The Kentucky senator doesn’t think Republicans will be able to hear about the origins of COVID-19 until after the November 2022 midterm elections if the Senate takes control.

Andrew Mark Miller of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.