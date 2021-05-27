Randeep Hooda criticised for 'casteist, sexist joke' about Mayawati as old video resurfaces on Twitter

Actor Randeep Hooda modified into as soon as on the centre of a rising social media storm on Wednesday over a 9-year video whereby he’s considered making derogatory suggestions in opposition to Bahujan Samaj Celebration chief Mayawati.

The 43-2nd clip from an event organised by a media home in 2012 resurfaced when a Twitter specific individual shared it.

Hooda cracks a shaggy canine epic, being castigated as casteist and sexist, and is considered laughing alongside with the goal market.

9 years later, Twitterati and others had been now not amused, and had been indignant on the Radhe actor’s suggestions in opposition to a extremely efficient lady chief and feeble chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Listed beneath are probably the most necessary tweets

if this could no longer current how casteist and sexist this society is, particularly in course of dalit ladies of us, i don’t know what will. the “shaggy canine epic”, the audacity, the group. randeep hooda, prime bollywood actor speaking about a dalit lady, who has been the affirm of the oppressed. pic.twitter.com/lVxTJKnj53 — Agatha Srishtie 🌸 please DM with SOS tweets (@SrishtyRanjan) Would possibly presumably perhaps moreover merely 25, 2021

CPI-ML Politburo chief Kavita Krishnan moreover weighed in on the video, describing Hooda’s suggestions as a “casteist, misogynist”.

Not a “shaggy canine epic” @RandeepHooda . You look nobody makes “jokes” saying a male politician is simply too hideous to f? It’s possible you’ll nicely perhaps presumably be doing what casteist, misogynist, apprehensive turds develop when confronted with ladies of us whose power they grief: assault the lady as unattractive. https://t.co/F4WsmDLbCw — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) Would possibly presumably perhaps moreover merely 25, 2021

The video has attracted lots of of suggestions on social media with many criticising and asking the actor to apologise.

One different specific individual talked about she modified into as soon as “appalled” after observing the clip. And one different described his shaggy canine epic as in “very unfortunate style”. “He wasn’t a teen when he cracked it. Then top-of-the-line acceptable methodology to change ahead is an unconditional apology with out any clarification and gaslighting. One factor much less is a injury of time,” he tweeted.

Not too lengthy throughout the previous, actors Yuvika Chaudhary and Munmun Dutta received flak on social media for utilizing casteist slurs of their movies. Dutta modified into as soon as moreover booked by police in Hansi, Haryana and Indore, Madhya Pradesh for the equivalent.

(With inputs from Press Perception of India)