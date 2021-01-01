Randeep Hooda meets Neeraj Chopra: Randeep Hooda meets Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Randeep praises Neeraj
While praising Neeraj, Randeep described him as ‘Kasut Manas’ meaning the best person. Randeep and Neeraj are both from Haryana. Neeraj has said that Randeep likes him very much as an actor.
Randeep will be seen in these projects
Speaking of the business front, Randeep Hooda will soon be seen in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’. He will also be seen in ‘Unfair and Lovely’. Fans are eagerly awaiting these projects.
#Randeep #Hooda #meets #Neeraj #Chopra #Randeep #Hooda #meets #Olympic #gold #medalist #Neeraj #Chopra
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.