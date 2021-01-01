Randeep Hooda meets Neeraj Chopra: Randeep Hooda meets Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is not only in the country but in the world today. People are eager to meet him. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda met him.

Randeep shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday in which he looks very happy with Neeraj. With this, the actor captioned, ‘Where does the man at the top go? Some people may face this question and some people have the answers. After meeting you, I really thought you did it, brother.





Randeep praises Neeraj

While praising Neeraj, Randeep described him as ‘Kasut Manas’ meaning the best person. Randeep and Neeraj are both from Haryana. Neeraj has said that Randeep likes him very much as an actor.



Randeep will be seen in these projects

Speaking of the business front, Randeep Hooda will soon be seen in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’. He will also be seen in ‘Unfair and Lovely’. Fans are eagerly awaiting these projects.

