Randeep Hooda Requests AP CM To Help Pakke Tiger Reserve



Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda not too long ago took to Twitter to tweet about Pakke Tiger Reserve's frontline staff whereby he applauded Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu for taking a stand in saving the Pakke Tiger Reserve. He additional requested him to look into the issue of frontline staff working on the reserve and to assist them get their pending wages. The Contingency staff of Pakke Tiger Reserve are on indefinite strike over non-payment of wages since December 2020.

He wrote, "Expensive @PemaKhanduBJP you took an applause-worthy stand to avoid wasting #PakkeTigerReserve request you to please look into this downside of frontline warriors and launch their rightful pending wages instantly. @ntca_india @PrakashJavdekar @moefcc @ArunachalCMO. (sic)"

Pakke Tiger Reserve Employees' Union basic secretary Nikum Nabam mentioned in a press release, "Our strike was scheduled from Might 2 however was withdrawn after the Surroundings and Forest Minister [Mama Natung] promised that the wages can be launched. We will handle by some means, however all of us have households to keep up with the meagre wages we get."

“The second installment of ₹1.32 crore was launched in January however the cash is mendacity within the State exchequer as a substitute of being transferred to the Divisional Forest Officer of our tiger reserve for disbursement of wages. There have been no officers to deal with their wages because of the COVID-19-induced emergency state of affairs. However the course of has been began and they need to get their wages in a couple of days”, he added.

This isn’t the primary time that Randeep has pleaded or tweeted to authorities officers to look right into a matter. Earlier, Radhe actor raised his concern over points such because the Coal hall in Goa, animal abuse, safety of forest officers of Telangana towards the inhumane violent brawl of the locals, and plenty of such points.