Randeep Hooda shares cute photo of his Sanskari dog fans share their own experience | Randeep Hooda’s dog is very cultured; Fans started laughing after seeing the photo, tell your experience

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is a good artist as well as an animal lover. Randeep Hooda, who is active on social media, recently made such a post from his Instagram account, seeing that you will hardly be able to stop yourself from smiling. Actually, Randeep Hooda’s cute dog Bambi is seen in this post.

Sanskari is Randeep Hooda’s dog

In the photo, Randeep Singh is standing with folded hands in front of the idols of God and his dog is standing here with both hands resting on the table in the posture of worship. The attention of Randeep’s dog is on him and the pair looks quite cute. Sharing this picture, Randeep Hooda wrote, ‘Sanskari Dog Alert. Bambi.’

Fans shared their experiences

On this post of Randeep Hooda, people have also shared such experiences about their dog. One user wrote, ‘My dog ​​also enters the worship house when the door is open, and comes after eating prasad. But I don’t know why then mother beats both me and Doggy with slippers. Similarly another user wrote – You have trended him well sir.

played the role of villain in Radhe

Talking about the work front, Randeep Hooda was recently seen playing the role of a villain in Salman Khan’s film Radhe. Randeep Hooda’s work in the film was well-liked. As far as his upcoming films are concerned, he will soon be seen working in the films Unfair and Lovely and Rat on a Highway.

