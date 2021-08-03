Randeep Hooda Shares Super Sensational Photo with Sunny Leone of Jism 2 Days Recalling Movie | JISM-2: 9 years ago Randeep Hooda worked with Sunny Leone, shared bold photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is one of the stars who are very active on social media. Randeep Hooda has played all kinds of characters in his career and there was a time when he was seen in the film Jism-2 with Sunny Leone. Randeep Hooda had given many super bold scenes for the film and now he has remembered that time on the anniversary of the film.

Randeep did this work 9 years ago

The film, which was released on August 3, 2012, has completed 9 years today. Randeep Hooda had worked with Sunny Leone in this film 9 years ago and in this film, he gave many such scenes, seeing which the hearts of the fans became louder. Randeep Hooda has shared a super bold photo of himself with Sunny Leone on the anniversary of the film.

Sunny Leone seen in bold avatar

In the photo, Sunny Leone is seen wearing a pink color bikini. Sunny Leone is looking very hot in open hair and Randeep Hooda is also looking very sensational in this picture. Sharing this picture, Randeep Hooda wrote, ‘9 Sawan first… Jism-2’. In a few hours, this picture has been liked and shared by millions of people.

Fans made many funny comments

As far as the comment section is concerned, many Haryanvi fans of Randeep Hooda have reacted by making laughing emojis on it. One user wrote in the comment box, ‘Dut ja manas. There is something in these things.’ Another fan of Randeep also commented in Haryanvi, ‘Looking after childhood love’. One user wrote, ‘Brother, what have you done. Your body is yours. The fire has started over there.

