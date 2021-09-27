Randhir Kapoor Karisma The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show Randhir Kapoor’s humorous reaction to his romantic scenes will embarrass Karisma

There has been a lot of talk since the launch of the new season of Kapil Sharma’s show. The interesting and intriguing revelations that take place in each episode keep the audience hooked. Actress Karishma Kapoor and her father Randhir Kapoor will be seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ next week. The father-daughter duo, who arrived at the show, made such revelations about the Kapoor family, which surprised everyone.

The creators have released a promo for the upcoming episode, which has been shared on the channel’s official YouTube channel. In the promo, Kapil Sharma asks Randhir Kapoor a funny question related to the song ‘Aap Yahan Aaya Kisliye’ from his film ‘Kal Aaj Aur Kal’.



Kapil asks Randhir Kapoor, ‘There was a song from your movie’ Kal Aaj Aur Kal ‘in which Babita Ji (Randhir’s wife) asks you why you are here. There is a line in it that says ‘I intend to get married’, so was this a demand of the story or was this demand from within you? ‘

After hearing this question, Randhir Kapoor calmly says, ‘I had demanded before, so I did.’ That means Randhir Kapoor was already in love with Babita and he wanted to marry her.

Randhir Kapoor said this on romantic scenes

Kapil then asked Randhir Kapoor if his father Raj Kapoor would shoot romantic scenes in front of him or send him out on occasion. On this, Randhir Kapoor said, ‘It was just acting. That’s why I shot one and a half thousand romantic scenes. With many I really wanted to do and with many I never wanted to. Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh laughed when they heard this. Karisma Kapoor’s face has also turned red with embarrassment.

Members of the Kapoor family opened the polls

After this Kapil Sharma asked many funny questions about Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor family members, from which many secrets came out. In the same episode, Kapil Sharma did a ‘postmortem’ of some posts in the Kapoor family including Karisma and Kareena, in which everyone started laughing out loud after reading users ’comments.