Randhir Kapoor Karisma The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show Randhir Kapoor’s humorous reaction to his romantic scenes will embarrass Karisma

Kapil asks Randhir Kapoor, ‘There was a song from your movie’ Kal Aaj Aur Kal ‘in which Babita Ji (Randhir’s wife) asks you why you are here. There is a line in it that says ‘I intend to get married’, so was this a demand of the story or was this demand from within you? ‘
After hearing this question, Randhir Kapoor calmly says, ‘I had demanded before, so I did.’ That means Randhir Kapoor was already in love with Babita and he wanted to marry her.
Randhir Kapoor said this on romantic scenes
Kapil then asked Randhir Kapoor if his father Raj Kapoor would shoot romantic scenes in front of him or send him out on occasion. On this, Randhir Kapoor said, ‘It was just acting. That’s why I shot one and a half thousand romantic scenes. With many I really wanted to do and with many I never wanted to. Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh laughed when they heard this. Karisma Kapoor’s face has also turned red with embarrassment.
Members of the Kapoor family opened the polls
After this Kapil Sharma asked many funny questions about Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor family members, from which many secrets came out. In the same episode, Kapil Sharma did a ‘postmortem’ of some posts in the Kapoor family including Karisma and Kareena, in which everyone started laughing out loud after reading users ’comments.
