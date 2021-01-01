Randhir Kapoor’s brother Rajiv Kapoor: Rajiv Kapoor failed marriage: Rajiv Kapoor married Aarti Sabharwal in 2001 but the marriage broke up in just two years.

Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away in February this year. He could not succeed in the industry like his brothers Shi Kapoor or Randhir Kapoor. Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut in the film Ek Jaan Hai Hum. Apart from this he acted in many other films. Rajiv Kapoor became known for his film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. Recently, Rajiv Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor has spoken about him.

Randhir Kapoor has revealed about his brother Rajiv Kapoor’s Bollywood career. He said that Rajiv Kapoor could not focus on his career due to some bad parts of his life. Randhir Kapoor has written for Yahoo India. He said, ‘Rajiv’s marriage (to Aarti Sabharwal in 2001) was not successful and it broke up in just two years. There were many bad events in his life that caused him to wander. Rajiv Kapoor was frustrated on the inside, which caused him to stop focusing on his professional life. Funnily enough, he was one of the most talented people in the Kapoor family. He directed ‘Prem Granth’ in 1009 but it was a flop.





Randhir Kapoor said that he had many girlfriends after Rajiv’s marriage failed but he did not want to remarry. Why didn’t Rajiv Kapoor remarry? On this Randhir Kapoor said, ‘You can’t force someone to get married. You can only advise someone. He was big enough to make his own decisions. After he had many girlfriends, he never expressed his desire to get married because he was very disappointed. He started drinking a lot. I used to think that if something went wrong with Rajiv, it would be due to alcohol but I never thought that he would leave like that.

Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9, 2021 at the age of 58. Randhir Kapoor had said in an interview that the nurse at home in the morning said that Rajiv’s pulse was starting to decrease and it was constantly decreasing. We rushed him to the hospital but we could not save him.



