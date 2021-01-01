Randhir Kapoor’s brother Rajiv Kapoor: Rajiv Kapoor failed marriage: Rajiv Kapoor married Aarti Sabharwal in 2001 but the marriage broke up in just two years.
Randhir Kapoor said that he had many girlfriends after Rajiv’s marriage failed but he did not want to remarry. Why didn’t Rajiv Kapoor remarry? On this Randhir Kapoor said, ‘You can’t force someone to get married. You can only advise someone. He was big enough to make his own decisions. After he had many girlfriends, he never expressed his desire to get married because he was very disappointed. He started drinking a lot. I used to think that if something went wrong with Rajiv, it would be due to alcohol but I never thought that he would leave like that.
Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9, 2021 at the age of 58. Randhir Kapoor had said in an interview that the nurse at home in the morning said that Rajiv’s pulse was starting to decrease and it was constantly decreasing. We rushed him to the hospital but we could not save him.
