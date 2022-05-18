‘Random’ break-in in northeast Calgary leaves suspect with minor injuries from police canine bite – Calgary



Police are investigating what they imagine to be a “random” break-in in northeast Calgary Tuesday which led to the suspect being bitten by a police canine.

The Calgary Police Service confirmed to World Information Tuesday night that the break-in occurred at a house in the 100 block of seven Avenue N.E., at round 8:30 p.m.

They stated a lady broke in and began damaging the house whereas a feminine occupant was inside. CPS added that officers imagine the suspect was struggling from drug-induced psychosis on the time of the incident.

Officers responded to the incident however police didn’t present particulars about what led to the canine biting the suspect. Police stated the suspect sustained minor injuries earlier than being sedated on the scene after which transported to hospital.

The feminine home-owner was unhurt, police stated, including they may not supply particulars on what if any fees the suspect may very well be going through.