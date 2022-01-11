Rang de basanti actor siddharth controversial tweet against saina nehwal om modi security punjab.

Information oi-Prachi Dixit

Together with Rang De Basanti, star actor Siddharth Anand of many huge South movies has made such a remark about Saina Nehwal, which has change into a ruckus. This tweet of Siddharth Anand is being criticized in robust phrases on social media. Siddharth Anand has created a giant controversy for making a lewd tweet for Saina Nehwal, who gained the bronze medal within the 2012 Olympics and the World Championship in 2015.

The Nationwide Fee for Ladies has additionally despatched a discover on this put up of Siddharth Anand relating to badminton star Saina Nehwal, who has gained an Olympic medal for India. Together with this, directions have additionally been given to register an FIR against Siddharth Anand. Allow us to inform you that Saina Nehwal has joined the Bharatiya Janata Occasion within the yr 2020. Saina Nehwal had tweeted concerning the mistake within the security of the Prime Minister in Punjab.

Saina Nehwal wrote on Twitter that no nation can declare to be secure. If there’s a lapse within the security of his personal Prime Minister. I condemn this cowardly assault on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by anarchists within the strongest attainable phrases.