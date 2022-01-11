Entertainment

Rang de basanti actor siddharth controversial tweet against saina nehwal om modi security punjab.

1 day ago
Together with Rang De Basanti, star actor Siddharth Anand of many huge South movies has made such a remark about Saina Nehwal, which has change into a ruckus. This tweet of Siddharth Anand is being criticized in robust phrases on social media. Siddharth Anand has created a giant controversy for making a lewd tweet for Saina Nehwal, who gained the bronze medal within the 2012 Olympics and the World Championship in 2015.

The Nationwide Fee for Ladies has additionally despatched a discover on this put up of Siddharth Anand relating to badminton star Saina Nehwal, who has gained an Olympic medal for India. Together with this, directions have additionally been given to register an FIR against Siddharth Anand. Allow us to inform you that Saina Nehwal has joined the Bharatiya Janata Occasion within the yr 2020. Saina Nehwal had tweeted concerning the mistake within the security of the Prime Minister in Punjab.

Saina Nehwal wrote on Twitter that no nation can declare to be secure. If there’s a lapse within the security of his personal Prime Minister. I condemn this cowardly assault on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by anarchists within the strongest attainable phrases.

siddharth said shame

siddharth mentioned disgrace

Retweeting Saina Nehwal’s tweet, actor Siddharth mentioned, ‘Sattle cock champion of the world Fortunately now we have India’s patrons. Dedicated prayer. Disgrace on you #Rihanna. The query is arising that what’s the purpose behind calling Saina Rihanna? Recall that in February final yr, Worldwide Singer Rihanna wrote a put up supporting the farmers’ motion of India.

Rekha Sharma, President of the Women's Commission said

Rekha Sharma, President of the Ladies’s Fee mentioned

Alternatively, Rekha Sharma, President of the Nationwide Fee for Ladies, has written a put up whereas taking Siddharth’s class that this man must be taught a lesson. Why Twitter account of this individual remains to be maintained, the matter is being taken up with the involved police division.

Siddharth also clarified on this post

Siddharth additionally clarified on this put up

After the entire matter bought heated, Siddharth has additionally clarified on his put up that cock and bull is an English proverb which implies concoction. Siddharth has additional written that it’s unreasonable and deceptive to learn it in some other method. I’ve no intention of disrespecting anybody. It has neither been mentioned nor was my feeling.

Suresh Raina also raised his voice against Siddharth Anand

Suresh Raina additionally raised his voice against Siddharth Anand

Suresh Raina, the previous cricketer of the Indian cricket workforce, has additionally raised his voice against Siddharth Anand. Suresh Raina has tweeted that sportspersons shed sweat and blood for the nation. It’s unhappy for the sports activities icon of the nation, Saina Nehwal, to make use of such derogatory language. Condemn it as a human being and as a participant. I stand with Saina.

Rang de basanti actor siddharth controversial tweet against saina nehwal relating to Pm modi security punjab

Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:39 [IST]

