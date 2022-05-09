Sports

Rangers’ Chris Woodward takes shot at Yankees’ ‘Little League ballpark’ after Gleyber Torres walk-off homer

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward had a problem with Yankee Stadium after Gleber Torres’ walk of home run for a 2-1 win over New York on Sunday.

Torres hit the field opposite the home run and the ball clears the right-field fence. Woodward’s problem was with the small porch even though the ball traveled 369 feet.

Gleber Torres of New York celebrates after hitting a walkoff home run against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

(AP Photo / Seth Weinig)

“Just a small ballpark. It’s an easy out in 99% of the ballpark. The wind wasn’t really helping today,” Woodward said. “[Torres] The “right field from Little League Ballpark” hit.

Tokin Yanks noted that Torres’ home run would have been out in 26 of the 30 ballpark baseballs, accounting for about 86%.

Woodward later stepped back and called his remarks a “joke” and Yankee Stadium a “cathedral”.

Chris Woodward, manager of the Texas Rangers before the Yankees game in New York on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

(Daniel Shire / MLB photo via Getty Images)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has commented on Woodward’s math.

“His math is wrong – 99% impossible, there are only 30 parks,” Boone said, according to the New York Post.

The home run came in the first game of the doubleheader. Yankees reliever Clay Holmes was credited with the victory. Holmes has a 0.64 ERA in 14 appearances so far this season

The home run by the Yankees' Gleber Torres made its debut in a doubleheader on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New York.

(AP Photo / Seth Weinig)

New York lost the second game of doubleheader 5-2. This is the Yankees’ second loss in 14 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

