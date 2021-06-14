Rangers Hire Gerard Gallant as Coach

Quinn, the former Boston University men’s hockey coach, was tasked with guiding the Ranger youth roster through a rebuild that began in earnest in February 2018. But he was unable to do so. participate the Rangers in the playoffs, except for the prelims last summer. sweep at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes.

“Gerard’s background has made him one of the most sought-after coaches in the league, and we are fortunate to have him on the team,” said James L. Dolan, the team owner, in a statement. “I have no doubt that he will play a vital role in helping us take the next steps towards building a championship-caliber team.”

The Rangers were in the playoff race until the final weeks of the shortened 56-game regular season. But they went particularly flat in three key games against the rival Islanders – who are now in the semifinals against Tampa Bay – and then were beaten at home by Washington in a May 3 game that knocked them out of the playoffs.

Gallant will inherit a roster that includes forwards Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad, as well as young forwards Kaapo Kakko – the second overall pick in 2019 – and Alexis Lafrenière, the first choice last year. The Rangers also have a young defensive group consisting of Ryan Lindgren, K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox, this year’s Norris Trophy finalist, and goaltender Igor Shesterkin.