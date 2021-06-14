Rangers Hire Gerard Gallant as Coach
As they look to form another contending team, the Rangers have hired Gerard Gallant as their new coach, the team announced on Wednesday.
Gallant will succeed David Quinn, fired last month after three seasons behind the Rangers bench.
The 57-year-old Prince Edward Island native, Gallant recently led Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 world championships in Latvia earlier this month.
Hiring Gallant was the next step in the Rangers leadership overhaul after missing the playoffs with a 27-23-6 record. Quinn was fired days after the Rangers also fired general manager Jeff Gorton and chairman John Davidson. Chris Drury, a former Rangers captain who worked at the front office, filled both roles.
Quinn, the former Boston University men’s hockey coach, was tasked with guiding the Ranger youth roster through a rebuild that began in earnest in February 2018. But he was unable to do so. participate the Rangers in the playoffs, except for the prelims last summer. sweep at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes.
“Gerard’s background has made him one of the most sought-after coaches in the league, and we are fortunate to have him on the team,” said James L. Dolan, the team owner, in a statement. “I have no doubt that he will play a vital role in helping us take the next steps towards building a championship-caliber team.”
The Rangers were in the playoff race until the final weeks of the shortened 56-game regular season. But they went particularly flat in three key games against the rival Islanders – who are now in the semifinals against Tampa Bay – and then were beaten at home by Washington in a May 3 game that knocked them out of the playoffs.
Gallant will inherit a roster that includes forwards Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad, as well as young forwards Kaapo Kakko – the second overall pick in 2019 – and Alexis Lafrenière, the first choice last year. The Rangers also have a young defensive group consisting of Ryan Lindgren, K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox, this year’s Norris Trophy finalist, and goaltender Igor Shesterkin.
The Rangers will be Gallant’s fourth chance at a NHL head coach position. In his previous role, he was the first coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, leading the franchise from the 2017-18 season to partly during the 2019-20 campaign. His tenure included a run to the Stanley Cup Final in the team’s inaugural season, which ended in a loss to the Washington Capitals in five games. Vegas finished 2017-18 with 109 points and Gallant won the Jack Adams Award as NHL Coach of the Year.
Gallant also coached the Florida Panthers for over two seasons and the Columbus Blue Jackets for three seasons. He led the Panthers to 103 points, the franchise’s best in 2015-16 before losing to the Islanders in the first round of the playoffs. He’s 270-216 in regulation, plus four draws and 51 overtime losses in the shootout era.
He has been hailed as a player coach, equally good at working with veterans and young skaters. In his Panthers roster, Gallant had Jaromir Jagr, who was in his early forties, as well as rising stars Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau. Then he quickly turned the Golden Knights into a winning team, as forwards William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault became top scorers and three-time Stanley Cup winner Marc-André Fleury anchored the team in goal.
“He was the epitome of what a teammate and teammate was – character, courage, leadership and sacrifice for the team and success,” said Pat LaFontaine, a former Ranger and Islander who was Gallant’s teammate in the juniors. “He’s definitely a solid player coach and developer.”
Gallant played most of his career with the Detroit Red Wings, including a 39-goal season in 1988-89, when his teammates included Hall of Fame members Steve Yzerman and Adam Oates. Gallant had four seasons with at least 30 goals for Detroit from 1986-87 to 1989-90.
#Rangers #Hire #Gerard #Gallant #Coach
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.