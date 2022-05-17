Rangers leaving door open for possible Barclay Goodrow return



Rangers coach Gerard Gallant is leaving the door open on a possible Barclay Goodrow return within the upcoming second-round collection with the Hurricanes, which begins on Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C.

It might be clever to not get your hopes up, nevertheless, contemplating there may be speak Goodrow fractured his foot or ankle in Sport 1 towards the Penguins. The restoration timeline would certainly be a bit longer than the subsequent two weeks if that’s the case.

“It’s the identical,” Gallant mentioned. “He hasn’t skated but. However we’re not counting him out for this collection. He’s not going to begin the primary couple video games, however we’ll see the way it goes. He hasn’t been on the ice but.”

The Rangers miss Goodrow on their forecheck and on the penalty kill, the place the utility ahead was capable of take a very good variety of shifts to alleviate a few of the workload from high forwards Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Goodrow can also be a participant Gallant took a liking to plugging all through the lineup mid-game to attempt to spark some offense.

Barclay Goodrow Getty Photographs

Goodrow, who recorded a career-high 33 factors within the common season with 13 targets and 20 assists, was harm blocking a shot in Sport 1.

The short return of Tyler Motte makes it simpler to consider the identical is possible for Goodrow. Motte suffered what the staff described as a “vital” upper-body harm after taking a excessive hit from Pittsburgh’s Anthony Angello on April 7, 9 video games after he was acquired by the Rangers in a trade-deadline alternate with the Canucks.

Motte was additionally off the ice for fairly a while. He didn’t start skating with the staff till a pair days earlier than he made his collection debut in Sport 6 on Friday.

Gallant had Motte log a while on the highest line with Zibanejad and Kreider within the Rangers’ 4-3 time beyond regulation series-clinching win over the Penguins on Sunday. Motte is often on the fourth line subsequent to Kevin Rooney and Ryan Reaves, however Gallant needed to make use of Motte for matchups with the Penguins’ high line.

Tyler Motte skates with the puck towards the Penguins. Jason Szenes

“He’s a special participant,” Gallant mentioned of Motte. “We like Frankie. Frankie performed rather well up there, he’s acquired some targets for us. However he’s a special participant. He provides a bit of bit extra protection to that line, clearly. He’s acquired nice velocity and he’s an vital man. He’s similar to a Goodrow. Goodrow’s been out the final collection and he’s similar to Goodrow.

“You want what he brings. He’s faster than Goodrow, however these are vital guys that you just put in your lineup they usually enable you win.”

The Rangers agreed to phrases with three gamers Monday, signing forwards Adam Edstrom and Ryder Korczak to three-year entry-level contracts and goaltender Olof Lindbom to a two-year entry-level deal.