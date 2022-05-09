Rangers need to get back to their strengths vs. Penguins





Goaltending and special teams, all year, were the calling cards of this Rangers team. And on that basis, they should have walked away from Game 3 of their first-round series against the Penguins having taken home ice back instead of with a 7-4 loss.

At five-on-five by just about any metric you pick, the Rangers had the better of this match. More expected goals, more high-danger chances, a better-looking heat map and three top forward lines whose numbers reflected that.

That is, of course, an oversimplification, but it does reflect that this was a winnable game for the Rangers, had they managed to play to what we know to be their strengths. And so the list of keys to win Game 4 begin there.

Igor needs to be Igor

The Rangers are going nowhere in this postseason if Igor Shesterkin can’t drive the bus.