Rangers’ Ryan Lindgren praised for performance vs Penguins despite injury: ‘He’s a warrior’

3 days ago
New York Rangers defender Ryan Lindgren missed three video games within the first spherical of the Stanley Cup playoff sequence towards the Pittsburgh Penguins however made all of the distinction when he returned.

Lindgren suffered a decrease physique harm in Sport 1 of the sequence and missed the sport 2-4. The Rangers misplaced Sport 1 additional time and have been in a position to win Sport 2 earlier than shedding Sport 3 and 4 by a minus-7 margin.

New York Rangers defender Ryan Lindgren against the Pittsburgh Penguins on May 11, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

New York Rangers defender Ryan Lindgren towards the Pittsburgh Penguins on Could 11, 2022 at Madison Sq. Backyard in New York Metropolis.
(Wealthy Graessle / Icon Sportswire through Getty Pictures)

On his return to Sport 5, Lindgren sealed the victory with an empty-net purpose and saved New York’s playoff possibilities. He’ll decide up a level in Sport 6 with the assistance of Mika Zibaneza because the Rangers shocked the Penguins on the highway at 5-3. He’ll end the decisive sport 7 plus plus-1.

All through the sequence, Lindgren’s teammates have praised the defender’s efforts and underscored how essential he’s to the crew.

“That is the sort of participant,” Chris Kraider stated of Lindgren’s performance in Sport 5 through the New York Publish. “That is precisely what he did. I do not suppose we anticipated something much less, however on the identical time, I feel the best phrase is inspiring. He is a warrior. He is the sort of man you need to be with.”

Ryan Lindgren of the New York Rangers lined up to face the Penguins in the Stanley Cup playoffs on May 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ryan Lindgren of the New York Rangers lined as much as face the Penguins within the Stanley Cup playoffs on Could 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Kirk Irwin / Getty Pictures)

Rangers’ historic Stanley Cup playoff match resilience underscore towards Penguins

“You recognize, bringing him again into the lineup and seeing him play the way in which he did was nice. He is a large a part of this crew. Enormous half, I imply, on the ice and within the locker room.”

Lindgren’s empty-net purpose was the primary of his play-off profession.

New York acquired Rick Nash Younger Defenderman within the 2018 commerce with the Boston Bruins. He is without doubt one of the acquirers of the Rangers who paid dividends within the sequence.

Mika Zibanezad of the New York Rangers smiles after a 4-3 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Play-Offs at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2022 in New York City.

Mika Zibanezad of the New York Rangers smiles after a 4-3 additional time victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins within the Stanley Cup Play-Offs at Madison Sq. Backyard on Could 15, 2022 in New York Metropolis.
(Jared Silber / NHLI through Getty Pictures)

Artemi Panarin, a highly regarded signing from the Columbus Blue Jacket a few years in the past, scored a game-winning purpose in Sport 7 to overhaul the Penguins. Zibanezad was acquired by Ottawa senators for a draft decide and Doric Brassard. The crew purchased Jacob Truba from the Winnipeg Jets in 2019.

4 of the individuals who contributed to the sequence win towards the Penguins.

