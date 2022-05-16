Rangers’ Ryan Lindgren praised for performance vs Penguins despite injury: ‘He’s a warrior’

Rangers’ Ryan Lindgren praised for performance vs Penguins despite harm: ‘He is a warrior’



NewYou may hearken to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York Rangers defender Ryan Lindgren missed three video games within the first spherical of the Stanley Cup playoff sequence towards the Pittsburgh Penguins however made all of the distinction when he returned.

Lindgren suffered a decrease physique harm in Sport 1 of the sequence and missed the sport 2-4. The Rangers misplaced Sport 1 additional time and have been in a position to win Sport 2 earlier than shedding Sport 3 and 4 by a minus-7 margin.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

On his return to Sport 5, Lindgren sealed the victory with an empty-net purpose and saved New York’s playoff possibilities. He’ll decide up a level in Sport 6 with the assistance of Mika Zibaneza because the Rangers shocked the Penguins on the highway at 5-3. He’ll end the decisive sport 7 plus plus-1.

All through the sequence, Lindgren’s teammates have praised the defender’s efforts and underscored how essential he’s to the crew.

“That is the sort of participant,” Chris Kraider stated of Lindgren’s performance in Sport 5 through the New York Publish. “That is precisely what he did. I do not suppose we anticipated something much less, however on the identical time, I feel the best phrase is inspiring. He is a warrior. He is the sort of man you need to be with.”

Rangers’ historic Stanley Cup playoff match resilience underscore towards Penguins

“You recognize, bringing him again into the lineup and seeing him play the way in which he did was nice. He is a large a part of this crew. Enormous half, I imply, on the ice and within the locker room.”

Lindgren’s empty-net purpose was the primary of his play-off profession.

New York acquired Rick Nash Younger Defenderman within the 2018 commerce with the Boston Bruins. He is without doubt one of the acquirers of the Rangers who paid dividends within the sequence.

Artemi Panarin, a highly regarded signing from the Columbus Blue Jacket a few years in the past, scored a game-winning purpose in Sport 7 to overhaul the Penguins. Zibanezad was acquired by Ottawa senators for a draft decide and Doric Brassard. The crew purchased Jacob Truba from the Winnipeg Jets in 2019.

4 of the individuals who contributed to the sequence win towards the Penguins.