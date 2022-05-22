Rangers strike confident tone heading into key Game 3 vs. Hurricanes



The Rangers have been right here earlier than, almost two weeks in the past, trailing by two video games in a playoff collection and on their heels heading residence to Madison Sq. Backyard. This crew made coming again their hallmark through the common season, so why not within the playoffs?

It might save everybody some stress if the Rangers did issues otherwise, however right here they’re once more forward of what quantities to a must-win Sunday matinee in Game 3 of their second-round collection towards the Hurricanes. The tone emanating out of coach Gerard Gallant and his crew has carried a extra constructive vibe than it did following their blowout loss to the Penguins in Game 4 of the primary spherical, wherein the Rangers have been overwhelmed up and down the ice whereas falling behind 3-1 in that collection.

“There was two good video games in a row, we got here away 0-2, however I assumed we performed good hockey,” Gallant stated Saturday after the 2-0 loss Friday night time at PNC Enviornment in Raleigh, N.C. “So we gotta get again to it and prepare to play an enormous recreation tomorrow.”

Gallant didn’t strike the tone of somebody able to make wholesale adjustments. He identified, not for the primary time, that the Rangers had the higher of the collection opener and that the match Friday was principally even. That doesn’t change the outcomes, and one aim in additional than six durations of hockey doesn’t reduce it.

Igor Shesterkin, stopping a shot together with his glove through the Rangers’ Game 2 loss, and the Blueshirts want to bounce again in Game 3 vs. the Hurricanes. AP

However the Rangers can ship the collection again to Raleigh tied up in the event that they solely maintain serve at residence.

“You’re in a gap, however it’s been two street video games,” Gallant stated. “We simply gotta ensure we handle our residence ice now. We gotta ensure we win tomorrow. One recreation at a time after which we’ll fear about Game 4, however they held court docket [at home]. It’s a protracted collection. Like I stated, we’ve been right here, executed that earlier than.”

The Rangers will take that have into Sunday. They gained three straight do-or-die video games towards the Penguins. This isn’t a crew that may roll over and play lifeless.

“I believe we discovered lots [from the first round],” Kevin Rooney stated. “We’re a resilient group. We’ve been resilient all yr and nothing actually modified for us, we proceed to play the identical manner. That’s why we had success in that Pittsburgh collection. So we gotta keep on with what we’ve been doing all yr and what’s made us profitable.”

The collection may look completely different on the Backyard, not simply because Gallant can dictate matchups if he chooses. The Rangers have made no secret of the distinction made by the crowds all by means of the playoffs.

“Clearly they obtained the group on their facet of their constructing,” Rooney stated. “I assumed we did nice each nights of popping out and getting pucks out of their zone early and getting the group out of it. And now hopefully we will use the group at residence to our benefit. Our crowd’s been our primary star this playoffs.”

It might, after all, behoove the Rangers if certainly one of their underproducing forwards could possibly be that “primary star” after the following two video games. The assumption that they may discover a manner, although, is likely one of the underpinnings of this crew.

As Gallant identified, the Rangers have been second within the NHL in comeback victories this season, with 27. They’re additionally the primary crew in playoff historical past to win three straight elimination video games through comeback, and have come again from a 3-1 deficit in a collection thrice since 2014.

In gentle of that, a 2-0 deficit doesn’t appear so daunting. And one other comeback could be according to this crew’s DNA.

“We obtained quite a lot of perception on this room,” Rooney stated. “We obtained an incredible group. And our management group has executed an incredible job, particularly this postseason. So yeah, we obtained quite a lot of perception on this group.”