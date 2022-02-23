Sports

Rangers top prospect Josh Jung has surgery to repair torn labrum

Texas Rangers top prospect Josh Jung underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum on his left shoulder, ending his chances of being the third baseman substitute for the Big League roster this spring.

Jung was lifting weights before the opening of the team’s minor league camp in Arizona when he felt discomfort in his non-throwing shoulder. Her strain was initially caught last week.

“It was an incentive for us to do a test on his shoulder, which revealed a level of damage that clearly required surgery,” said General Manager Chris Young. “We are not sure if there is any damage to the pre-existing condition. But all in all, we know it has been repaired at this time.”

Young said the team doctor. Keith Mester, who performed the surgery in Arlington, Texas, described the procedure as “straight” with the hope of a full recovery. Rust can be a designated heater in about six months.

“It’s a tough break for Josh, but because of his character and work ethic, we’re absolutely confident that Josh is going to make a full recovery and come back from it,” Young said.

File - Texas Rangers infielder Josh Jung goes down to field a ground ball in an intrasquad game during baseball practice at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, July 10, 2020. Texas Rangers top prospect Josh Jung underwent surgery on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 to repair a torn labrum on his left shoulder, ending the third baseman's chance to be an alternative to the Big League roster this spring.

File – Texas Rangers infielder Josh Jung goes down to field a ground ball in an intrasquad game during baseball practice at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, July 10, 2020. Texas Rangers top prospect Josh Jung underwent surgery on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 to repair a torn labrum on his left shoulder, ending the third baseman's chance to be an alternative to the Big League roster this spring.
(AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez, file)

Jung, the eighth overall pick in MLB’s amateur draft in 2019 from Texas Tech, suffered a stress fracture in his left leg last spring. After missing the first two months of the season due to that injury, he hit .326 hits last year, including 19 home runs and 61 RBIs in 78 games at the double-A and triple-A levels.

As the MLB lockout continued, Young could not discuss the impact of the jungle injury on the team’s major league roster.

The 24-year-old third baseman is not on the Rangers’ 40-man roster, so he was able to stay in the small league camp. It was widely expected that he would be given the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in the big league camp this spring.

Although the surgery was on his non-throwing shoulder, Jung is expected to return to hitting before the defense play. He can dive any recovery for the ball on the field or extend his left arm to catch them.

In the days leading up to the December 2 MLB lockout, Baseman Marcus Semion ($ 175 million) spent half a billion dollars on free agency signing Texas two-time All-Star shortstop Corey Cigar ($ 325 million, 10-year contract) and a second Gold Globe middle infield. Contract of the year).

Texas still has Isaiah Kinar-Falefa, who was a shortstop starting last season after Gold Glove became the third baseman for the Rangers in the epidemic-short 2020 season. Jung’s injury probably confirmed Kinar-Falefa as their first third baseman whenever the season started.

