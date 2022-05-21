Sports

Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 2 score: Antti Raanta shuts out New York as Carolina takes 2-0 lead

20 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 2 score: Antti Raanta shuts out New York as Carolina takes 2-0 lead
Written by admin
Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 2 score: Antti Raanta shuts out New York as Carolina takes 2-0 lead

Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 2 rating: Antti Raanta shuts out New York as Carolina takes 2-0 lead

NewYou’ll be able to take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

Brendon Smith scored a short-handed purpose in direction of the top of the second interval and Anti Ranta completed with a 21 save to assist the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Friday evening to take a 2-0 lead of their second spherical play-off collection. .

Smith’s purpose outdoors the Sebastian Ahora feed marked his first season put up purpose in 9 years and it was a distinction within the recreation that was strongly defended by each groups. Aho added a clinking empty-net rating and held Ranta with 1.8 seconds left to complete it.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

(*2*)

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Aunty Ranta (32) widens the web through the first leg of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff collection within the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff collection within the NHL. Friday, Could 20, 2022.
(AP Photograph / Carl B. Dibbleker)

The playoffs noticed Carolina enhance 6-0 at house and lead 2-0 for the second spherical. Now they’re going through a road-winning problem for the primary time this season after claiming a seven-game first-round collection towards Boston the place neither workforce has received the highway.

They may have their first likelihood to win at Game 3 in Madison Sq. Backyard on Sunday.

Brendan Smith of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates his goals with teammates Sebastian Aho (20) and Tevo Tervinen (86) in the second round of Game 2 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup second-round play-off series at the center, Raleigh, NC, on Friday, May. 20, 2022.

Brendan Smith of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates his objectives with teammates Sebastian Aho (20) and Tevo Tervinen (86) within the second spherical of Game 2 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup second-round play-off collection on the heart, Raleigh, NC, on Friday, Could. 20, 2022.
(AP Photograph / Carl B. Dibbleker)

READ Also  IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh enjoys Suresh Raina after Chennai Super Kings were bundled out for 97, watch video

Eger Shesterkin had 20 saves for the Rangers.

#Rangers #Hurricanes #Game #rating #Antti #Raanta #shuts #York #Carolina #takes #lead

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment