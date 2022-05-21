Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 2 score: Antti Raanta shuts out New York as Carolina takes 2-0 lead

Rangers vs Hurricanes Game 2 rating: Antti Raanta shuts out New York as Carolina takes 2-0 lead



Brendon Smith scored a short-handed purpose in direction of the top of the second interval and Anti Ranta completed with a 21 save to assist the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Friday evening to take a 2-0 lead of their second spherical play-off collection. .

Smith’s purpose outdoors the Sebastian Ahora feed marked his first season put up purpose in 9 years and it was a distinction within the recreation that was strongly defended by each groups. Aho added a clinking empty-net rating and held Ranta with 1.8 seconds left to complete it.

The playoffs noticed Carolina enhance 6-0 at house and lead 2-0 for the second spherical. Now they’re going through a road-winning problem for the primary time this season after claiming a seven-game first-round collection towards Boston the place neither workforce has received the highway.

They may have their first likelihood to win at Game 3 in Madison Sq. Backyard on Sunday.

Eger Shesterkin had 20 saves for the Rangers.