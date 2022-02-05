Rani chatterjee sexy gym look viral actress says bhojpuri industry upset with my kissing scene

Rani Chatterjee told the reason

Rani said that I feel that these people are feeling bad that I did not kiss in films. But as soon as he entered the Hindi industry, he gave kissing scenes. Let us tell you that with this statement, Rani Chatterjee is also in discussion due to her new gym look.

rani chatterjee gym look

Rani Chatterjee has shared a picture of her gym look showing her figure, where Rani Chatterjee has also shown an old picture of herself. Rani Chatterjee has worked hard on her look only during the Corona lockdown. For this, Rani Chatterjee also had to be a victim of body shaming.

hot photos of rani chatterjee

At the same time, in her latest pictures, Rani Chatterjee has shown her amazing body transformation. Rani Chatterjee is wearing a stylish pink top with black colored yoga pants. With this photo of her, Rani Chatterjee has written that don’t bother me when I am ignoring you.

rani chatterjee boldest

Fans are also sharing heart and fire emoji on this photo of Rani Chatterjee. Rani Chatterjee is counted among the boldest and highest-paid actresses of Bhojpuri cinema.