Rani Chatterjee took the hand of Congress and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhua’ gave such a reaction

Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhua’ has congratulated Rani on joining politics. Talking to the media, he said, I want to wish him all the best.

Assembly elections are going to be held in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has joined the Congress. Political discussions have intensified after Rani joined the Congress. The actress had informed about this a few days ago while sharing her picture with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Many actors from the industry are giving their reactions when the actress joins the Congress. Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhua’ has congratulated Rani on joining politics.

Talking to the media, he said, I want to wish him all the best. We are members of the same family but have different ideologies. I am with those who follow my ideology. She stands with him from whom his ideology meets. in which there is no evil.”

Let us tell you that Rani Chatterjee has joined politics along with her film career. On one hand some people are happy with his joining Congress, while some people are also trolling him. After Rani informed about her joining the Congress on Instagram, where some congratulated her. So there were some people who trolled him fiercely. Commenting on her post, a user wrote, ‘Drown in the boat.’ So another wrote, ‘Be prepared to lose very badly.’

Let us tell you that Rani Chatterjee remains active on social media. The actress does not shy away from giving a befitting reply to her trollers. Let us tell you that Rani Chatterjee is a famous actress of Bhojpuri films. He has worked with big actors. She has also worked with her opposition BJP MP Ravi Kishan. Along with this, he has also worked with Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Nirhua. All of them are part of his opposition party BJP.