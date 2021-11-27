Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a box office disaster, got rejected in front of Sooryavanshi, Antim and Satyamev Jayate 2 | Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji – Saif Ali Khan’s film, badly beaten up in front of Sooryavanshi

slow opening

Despite being released solo, the film gave an opening of only 2.60 crores. Despite having stars like Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, the film did not do well at the box office.

earning a week

Somehow the film earned 8.30 crores in the first weekend. After that there was a sudden drop in the collection of the film from Monday and till the first week the film could reach 11.15 crores only.

lack of craze

The biggest reason behind the film’s slow opening and negligible box office collection was the lack of craze. The question was raised on behalf of the fans on the absence of Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in the film. Also, chartbuster songs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Kajrare’ were also missed.

budget and revenue

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a film made on a budget of around 35-40 crores. At the same time, the collection of the film has so far been only 11 crores. It is clear from this that the film has been a super flop at the box office.

Sooryavanshi – Final and clash with Satyamev Jayate 2

One where Sooryavanshi is still earning in crores at the box office. At the same time, Salman Khan’s last and John’s Satyamev Jayate 2 have been released. In such a situation, the earnings of Bunty Aur Babli 2 will now be negligible.