Rani Mukerji bought a luxurious flat worth crores in Mumbai became the neighbor of Tiger Shroff Hardik Pandya

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has bought a luxurious house in Khar area of ​​Mumbai. Rani has now become the neighbor of actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, cricketer Hardik Pandya and Kunal Pandya. The position of the queen’s new house is such that the beautiful view of the Arabian Sea can be seen.

If reports are to be believed, Rani has got her property registered only last month. His flat is 4+3 BHK which is spread over 1,485 sq ft. His luxurious property is in the area which is slowly becoming a celebrity hub.

What is the specialty- Rani’s flat is on the 22nd floor where there is also a facility to park two cars. Many places have been made for car parking in the building as well. A large gym facility is also provided. There is an artificial arrangement for rock climbing and there is also a special place to watch the stars.

How much is the price- The cost of Rani’s flat is being told as 7.12 crores. At the same time, Disha Patani also recently bought a flat in Khar area, whose price was said to be 5.9 crores.

Talking about Rani Mukerji’s work, she is abroad in connection with the shooting of ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’. The film is based on the true incident of a 2011 Indian-origin couple in Norway in which the authorities separate the children from their parents. The film is being directed by Ashima Chhibber and Nikkhil Advani is producing the film.

Rani was earlier seen in the 2019 film, ‘Mardaani’. Rani’s film, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is also going to release in which she will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan. The film was already scheduled to release but due to the Covid pandemic, its release has been put on hold.





