Rani Mukerji Dont Want To Kiss Saif Ali Khan In Hum Tum As She Was Uncomfortable Actor Reveals After Years

Rani Mukerji did not want to kiss actor Saif Ali Khan in the film ‘Hum Tum’. This has been disclosed by the actor himself.

Bollywood’s famous actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will soon be seen in the film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. Earlier, Rani Mukerji had worked together in many films like ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Taarampam’, in which the chemistry of both was also well-liked. Both of them also got many titles for the film ‘Hum Tum’. Both had a kiss shot in this film, but Rani Mukherjee did not want to film this shot at all. Not only this, she also became quite uncomfortable during this shot.

This thing related to Rani Mukerji was revealed by Saif Ali Khan himself on YRF’s YouTube channel. Saif Ali Khan told that both became very uncomfortable during this scene. Along with this, the actor also called it the ‘worst kiss’ of cinema. Recalling the previous films together, Rani Mukerji asked Saif, “You remember how scared we both were during the kissing shot?”

Responding to Rani Mukerji’s comment, Saif Ali Khan said, “I remember how scared you were during that shot.” Sharing the anecdote, Saif Ali Khan said, “As soon as I reached the set, you started treating me a little better that day. You kept asking me, ‘How are you? how was the drive? What are you saying?”

Saif Ali Khan told that then the queen secretly asked him to tell people that he does not want to kiss the queen. On this, Rani said, “I said this because I could not say it myself. My boss had told me so I would have had to do that shot.” On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan told that after much hesitation, Rani Mukerji agreed to do that shot.

At the same time, Rani Mukerji also said, “Really, that shot was really very uncomfortable.” Let us tell you that Saif Ali Khan got the National Award for the film ‘Hum Tum’, but he himself was surprised by this. Talking about this, Saif said in an interview, “I expected this title after giving good performance.”